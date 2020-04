SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staff member at the Dow Rummel Village retirement home in Sioux Falls has tested positive with COVID-19.

According to a press release from the facility, the employee is currently quarantined at home. Dow Rummel says they are working with the South Dakota Department of Health to ensure the response plan is effective.

The retirement home has had visitor restrictions in place since March 11.