DOH says potential COVID-19 exposure from 2 who visited a Sioux Falls yoga studio

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health said today that two individuals who visited Ignite Yoga Studio at 6144 S Lyncrest Ave in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

These individuals visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

Aug. 18 from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m to 9:15 a.m.

Aug. 19 from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

Aug. 19 from 7:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m.

Aug. 19 from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

Because of the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

Keep reading