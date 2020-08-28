DOH says potential COVID-19 exposure from 2 who visited a Sioux Falls yoga studio

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health said today that two individuals who visited Ignite Yoga Studio at 6144 S Lyncrest Ave in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

These individuals visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

  • Aug. 18 from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
  • Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m to 9:15 a.m.
  • Aug. 19 from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
  • Aug. 19 from 7:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m.
  • Aug. 19 from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

Because of the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests