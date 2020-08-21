DOH says potential COVID-19 exposure at three businesses in Sturgis

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An individual who went to three businesses in Sturgis tested positive for COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health said on Aug. 21.

The individual was able to transmit the virus to others so there is a potential COVID-19 risk, the DOH said. The individual was at these businesses during the following times and date:

The Knuckle Saloon located at 931 1st St. in Sturgis from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 15

The Broken Spoke located at 905 Lazelle St. in Sturgis from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The One Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St. in Sturgis from 7:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Because of the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

The exposure risk happened during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which was Aug. 7 through Aug. 14.