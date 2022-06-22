SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 5 in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,936 people have died during the pandemic, up 5 from 2,931 the previous week. The deaths reported were in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2) and 80+ (3).

Active cases are now at 2,780, up from the previous report (2,546).

As of June 22, 41 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 65 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (52). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,985 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 971 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 243,269, up from last week (242,298). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 19.7% for June 14 – 20.

The number of recovered cases is at 237,553.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,166. The state is also reporting 34 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 73% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33% of those eligible have completed their booster dose. Those numbers did not change from the previous week.

There have been 718,763 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 498,846 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,173 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,255,782 total doses administered in South Dakota with 527,120 total persons receiving the vaccine.