DOH: Mass testing to be done at McCrossan; fewer than 25 cases at Bethel in Madison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mass testing for coronavirus will be done at McCrossan Boys Ranch in rural Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Department of Health said in Thursday’s news briefing.

McCrossan is a non profit organization that serves troubled and at risk youth from 9 to 20, according to its website.

“McCrossan has been encouraging staff and (youth) to be tested on site,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Director of the DOH.

The DOH is working with McCrossan to conduct mass testing soon.

There are less than 15 cases at McCrossan as of the July 30 report, said Dr. Joshua Clayton of the DOH.

The DOH also updated COVID-19 cases at Bethel Lutheran Home, a nursing home, in Madison.

Clayton said there was fewer than 25 cases at Bethel.