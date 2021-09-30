DOH: Dashboard update for COVID-19 booster specific numbers coming in the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health systems and pharmacies have started distributing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots to qualified people in KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Department of Health said all COVID-19 doses administered in a hospital or clinic setting are recorded using the South Dakota Immunization Information System, including the Pfizer booster shots.

DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli says health officials are working to update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard to “display booster specific numbers.”

While the DOH’s aggregate vaccine data includes people who received vaccine from a federal agency (VA, DOD and IHS), there’s no specific demographic data for those entities.

Bucheli emphasized the Pfizer third booster doses are for certain populations, including high-risk workers, six months after their first two doses.

The CDC says qualified people include

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission

As of Thursday, 64.16% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.55% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 438,520 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 317,292 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,105 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,896 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 136 over the previous report. There’s been 209,038 persons have received doses of Pfizer, up 325 people.

The U.S. Surgeon General says news on booster shots for those who got the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines should be coming soon.