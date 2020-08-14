DOH: COVID-19 potential exposure at Bumpin’ Buffalo Bar and Grill in Hill City

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced Friday, Aug. 14, that an employee of the Bumpin’ Buffalo Bar and Grill at 245 Main St. in Hill City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

• Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Aug. 10 from 11 a.m – 6:30 p.m.

• Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Sturgis Motorcyle Rally was held during those above dates. The South Dakota Department of Transporation’s seven-day rally vehicle total Aug. 14 at 365,979.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.