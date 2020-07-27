DOH confirms fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases linked to Camp Judson

The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating COVID-19 cases linked to a camp in the Black Hills.

On Monday, the state epidemiologist confirmed fewer than 10 cases are associated with Camp Judson at this time.

Camp Judson is a faith-based camp near Keystone offering programming for kids, adults, and families.

A July 23rd post on the Camp Judson’s Facebook page says “With great sorrow, many prayers, countless hours of discussion, and many tears, we have decided to cancel Jr High Camp this summer.”

According to its website, that particular camp was scheduled for July 26th through August 1st.

Other overnight camps ran over the past couple of weeks, according to the camp website.

When asked about the cluster of coronavirus cases, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton couldn’t offer specifics.

“We have seen cases primarily among campers from that facility,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.

Clayton says it’s possible more positive cases could be identified.

“Department of Health continues to investigate and continues to notify any of the campers that may have been exposed to those cases,” Clayton said.

The Department of Health says camp officials have been cooperative in the investigation.

KELOLAND News reached out to Camp Judson Monday morning, and we were told a press release would be coming out.

Camp Judson gave KELOLAND News this statement on Monday: