DOH confirms fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases linked to Camp Judson

The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating COVID-19 cases linked to a camp in the Black Hills.
On Monday, the state epidemiologist confirmed fewer than 10 cases are associated with Camp Judson at this time.
Camp Judson is a faith-based camp near Keystone offering programming for kids, adults, and families.
A July 23rd post on the Camp Judson’s Facebook page says “With great sorrow, many prayers, countless hours of discussion, and many tears, we have decided to cancel Jr High Camp this summer.”
According to its website, that particular camp was scheduled for July 26th through August 1st.
Other overnight camps ran over the past couple of weeks, according to the camp website.
When asked about the cluster of coronavirus cases, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton couldn’t offer specifics.
“We have seen cases primarily among campers from that facility,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Clayton says it’s possible more positive cases could be identified.
“Department of Health continues to investigate and continues to notify any of the campers that may have been exposed to those cases,” Clayton said.
The Department of Health says camp officials have been cooperative in the investigation.
KELOLAND News reached out to Camp Judson Monday morning, and we were told a press release would be coming out.
Camp Judson gave KELOLAND News this statement on Monday:
While so many camps closed their doors for the summer, Camp Judson was able to welcome children and adults who sought a sense of normalcy and connection.
In our fast-paced world, camp is a cherished choice for families looking to slow down, take stock of what really matters, disconnect from technology and reconnect in real and meaningful ways.
We believe camp is important enough to the spiritual, emotional, mental and physical well-being of people that we needed to give them the option to attend camp.
The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from people who attended our Senior High Camp, which was held July 12-18. Within a day of first learning of a positive case, we alerted parents and have fully cooperated with the Department of Health and canceled our July 26-August 1 camp for junior high students.
Many parents have shared how much their children thrived at camp this summer and grew in their Christian faith. Camp was a sanctuary where they found friendship and hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.