DOH adds features so public can learn more about when it may get COVID-19 vaccination

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People can learn how soon they might be getting a coronavirus vaccination by using some new tools on the South Dakota Department of Public Health website.

The DOH has a county by county map that is linked to the health care system distributing the vaccine in the area. Users can click on their county in the map to be linked to vaccination information from the health care distributor. For example, a click on Pennington County leads to a link from Monument Health, which states how many vaccinations have been distributed and the phase of the program.

The second tool is an estimated timeline of vaccine availability. The availability depends on which of the A-E priority groups the person belongs to as part of the Phase 1 vaccination plan, according to the DOH.

The chart explains who qualifies in Phase I such as people with two or more underlying health conditions, health care workers, those 65 and older and others.

The features are available in Spanish.

The new features are located on the DOH website in the left sidebar under vaccinations. They can also be found by using the COVID-19 dashboard link and clicking the link called vaccination information.