DOH adds features so public can learn more about when it may get COVID-19 vaccination

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People can learn how soon they might be getting a coronavirus vaccination by using some new tools on the South Dakota Department of Public Health website.
The DOH has a county by county map that is linked to the health care system distributing the vaccine in the area. Users can click on their county in the map to be linked to vaccination information from the health care distributor. For example, a click on Pennington County leads to a link from Monument Health, which states how many vaccinations have been distributed and the phase of the program.
The second tool is an estimated timeline of vaccine availability. The availability depends on which of the A-E priority groups the person belongs to as part of the Phase 1 vaccination plan, according to the DOH.
The chart explains who qualifies in Phase I such as people with two or more underlying health conditions, health care workers, those 65 and older and others.
The features are available in Spanish.
The new features are located on the DOH website in the left sidebar under vaccinations. They can also be found by using the COVID-19 dashboard link and clicking the link called vaccination information.
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?
The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.
Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?
There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —
- Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”
- Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”
- Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”
Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”
Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?
The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities
- Risk for acquiring infection
- Risk of severe outcome due to infection
- Risk of negative societal impact
- Risk of of transmitting infection to others
Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
When will vaccine be available for me?
On Jan. 6, the SD DOH released a new document showing when it expected vaccine availability for certain groups in South Dakota. You can see that document below. Phase 1D, which includes people two underlying health conditions, people 65-years or older and teachers, is expected to start in February. Vaccine for all South Dakotans, isn’t expected until May 2021.
Who has the vaccine in my county?
While the SD DOH oversees the vaccine the distribution, five different health systems have been charged in overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in their area. The five systems are Avera, Sanford, Monument, Mobridge Hospital and Northern Plains Health Network.