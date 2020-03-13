Doctors plead that you call ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and believe you may have the new coronavirus, doctors are begging people to call ahead before coming to the clinic.

It’s important to call ahead for a multitude of reasons.

First of all, if you call ahead doctors have the chance to prepare for your arrival by taking the necessary precautions for someone who could have COVID-19. Secondly, by calling the clinic before your arrival, healthcare workers can be sure the other patients in the clinic take precautions to be less at risk of contracting the virus.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention below:

If you have any other questions the state of South Dakota encourages you to call their COVID-19 information line at 1-800-997-2880.

You can also get the latest information and answers to some frequently asked questions on our coronavirus page.

