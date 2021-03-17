Doctor warns it’s too soon to let your guard down against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more people get vaccinated and mask ordinances are lifted, it feels like things are starting to get back to some sense of normal. But health officials say now is not the time to let your guard down.

State high school basketball games, the Sportsmen’s Show, and coming up, the Premier Center gearing up for more events including Bull riding next month.

We are all itching to get back to more activities, it’s human nature. Even Doctors on the front lines in the battle against Covid are anxious.

“You know I haven’t seen my folks face-to-face in 6 months,” said Dr. Michael Elliot.

You might recognize Avera’s chief medical officer, Dr. Michael Elliot from the city briefings. He’s one of the doctors keeping us informed and safe.

He says there’s another danger lurking.

“There are variants out there, there are variants here in South Dakota,” Elliot said. “Our hospital numbers are as high now as they were last summer, and you say, well, that’s not bad. But we all know what last fall brought. We all know what October, November and the early part of December brought, so to think that we are out of the woods, I think is premature.”

There are still people being infected: Watertown and Huron are current hot spots.

Health experts can’t prove a correlation but Watertown, Huron, and Sioux Falls hosted the Girls State Basketball Tournament last weekend. And not a lot of people in the crowd were wearing masks or social distancing.

Like all of us, Dr. Elliot would like time to speed up, so we can put the pandemic behind us.

But he says there are still too many uncertainties and too many lives that could be lost if we let down our guard too soon.

The Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls was built as a symbol and inspiration to the dreamers of the future. We can all dream of a future without COVID, but must live in the present knowing the original virus and its variants are still a threat.

The latest figures from the South Dakota Department of Health show nearly 35% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 20% have completed their vaccinations.