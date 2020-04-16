Doctor on the front lines prepares for surge; takes precautions to protect family

As cases of COVID-19 reach 1,311 in South Dakota, health care workers on the front lines are gearing up to fight for the lives of their patients.

Avera Hospitalist, Dr. Nathan Miller, arrived at our interview wearing goggles and a mask. But when he’s in a COVID-19 patient’s room, he puts on the hooded PAPR mask

Dr. Miller: The hospitalists are wearing those on COVID-19 units in every room so we can conserve the face masks for the rest of the team.

Dr. Miller says everyone at the hospital, from nurses to physicians to housekeeping, is picking up extra shifts right now.

Dr Miller: What we’ve seen is a slow steady increase in the number of patients with COVID-19.

36 patients are currently hospitalized with the illness in South Dakota. Dr. Miller says he’s confident the health systems will be able to handle an influx of patients; even with Smithfield Foods now the number one hot spot in the nation with 733 related cases and counting.

Kennecke: You are really in the hot spot, you as a physician are really in the hot spot right now. Do you feel that? Do you feel that pressure?

Dr. Miller: You can feel it ramping up a little bit, yes. I do feel we have a good plan in place and a good surge plan in place if we need to have additional personnel.

Dr. Miller says everyone working in the hospital is concerned about bringing the virus home. Dr. Miller is married with three sons, ranging in age from five to 10. He explains the precautions he’s taking to keep his family safe.

Dr. Miller: For me I bring a separate change of clothes that I wear in and I change into a different set of clothes and bag those up. When I leave and go home, I change into the ones I came in with. (I) Shower before I see anyone as well.

Dr. Nathan Miller with his wife and three sons

Kennecke: Do you stress about that?

Dr. Miller: I try not to; because as my wife says: we should take it one day at a time. If you look too far into the future it could be overwhelming.

Kennecke: Are you nervous about what’s to come in the next few weeks?

Dr. Miller: Oh I have a little bit of nervousness; but again I think it would be dangerous if I didn’t. I don’t have severe anxiety, but I respect the disease, I respect what we have before us. I think it will be a challenge. I’m confident we are planning—I’m confident like with anything—we will have to adapt. And I’m confident we’ll get through this .

Dr. Miller’s patients range from having the worst kind of flu symptoms they’ve ever experienced, to needing to be hooked up to a ventilator to breathe. He also says he cannot stress enough the importance of everyone doing their part by following social distancing guidelines and staying home if you can.