Doctor: Actual number of COVID-19 cases in KELOLAND is likely far greater than confirmed

Many people are calling the COVID-19 hotline and their doctors to find out if their symptoms could mean they have the virus. While tests are happening every day, local health care providers have to follow CDC guidelines on how to best utilize the nation's limited testing supplies.



One KELOLAND mom is sharing her story about what the testing protocol means for the number of cases in South Dakota.

“This has really taken her out. Yesterday was probably the hardest day as a mom to see her in so much pain,” mom Mandie Wendt said.

Over the past week, Wendt has spent hours on the phone trying to find some answers after she and two other members of her family started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“We spent a lot of time on the COVID hotline; they directed us to our doctor. So we called Sanford Ask-A-Nurse and spoke with them; that’s when we were directed to go to the ER,” Wendt said. “When my husband was directed to the ER that’s when things felt scary. So we ended up going into the doctor and then they’re not testing. They say that I have the same symptoms, my daughter has the same symptoms, we’re having the fevers, but that doesn’t qualify for a test.”

Wendt said she understands the doctors are just following the CDC guidelines on who to test.



“We don’t test those individuals that are either showing mild symptoms or aren’t sick enough to be in the hospital, that aren’t a health care worker or in a high risk group,” Dr. David Basel, Avera Medical Group’s Vice President of Clinical Quality, said.



Wendt said she understands she and her family do not fit into one of those priority groups and that’s why they won’t be getting tested. But she made a Facebook post about their experience to make another important point.

“This has nothing to do with numbers. They are reporting the numbers they’re given for confirmed cases, but there are just a lot of people who haven’t been tested,” Wendt said. “The numbers can’t be accurate. When they’re asking people if you’ve been around other people who have had it, how would you know if they’re not testing?”

Dr. Basel agrees and says health care providers know the daily reports of confirmed cases are far from an accurate representation of the number of actual cases in KELOLAND.

“The number of positive tests that we have now could be as much as 10 or even 100 times more than that are actually circulating out in the community right now,” Dr. Basel said.

He agrees there are likely many more people who have the virus that aren’t getting tested right now.

“Absolutely, if you’re told you that you don’t fit the criteria for testing, you still could have the virus,” Dr. Basel said.

Dr. Basel says if you’re not likely to experience severe symptoms, your doctor’s orders will be the same whether you have a test or not.

“We don’t treat patients differently if we have a known COVID virus or if they’re just a suspected case,” Dr. Basel said. “No matter whether you have COVID or whether you have influenza or another virus, we’re highly recommending that you stay home and isolate.”

That’s exactly what Wendt and her family continue to do.



“Every doctor we’ve spoken to is saying treat it as COVID and stay home and stay away from people,” Wendt said. “So you’re supposed to treat it as a diagnosis but you don’t have one to give to your employer or day care, so it’s been a process.”

Dr. Basel says the COVID tests can also come back negative in patients who may have the virus but were tested too early before their symptoms became more severe.



Right now, officials are still encouraging anyone showing any symptoms to stay home and call your health care provider.

