Discovery Elementary staff brings ‘remote learning care packages’ to families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down schools, it hasn’t stopped learning, and a KELOLAND school has gone above and beyond to make sure its students have supplies for their now home classrooms.

Kristi Shanks is an ELL teacher at Discovery Elementary in northwest Sioux Falls. She learned about a need and, along with other staff members, took action. From games to food to markers and pencils, the remote learning care packages came together.

“Some of our families were having a need for supplies, because school was abruptly halted and lot of stuff was left at school, and I just felt a need to step up and ask my principal if we could start a drive to organize supplies for the students at Discovery, and he said, ‘Sure go for it,'” Shanks said. “So it kind of expanded from that.”

Parents and staff donated the items and delivered them to Discovery families.

“One of our little boys heard my voice, and he hollered out, ‘Miss Cindy!'” Discovery Elementary Education Assistant Cindy Nieber said. “And he turned around, and it was so nice to see his expression and see him happy.”

Paola Santiago and her son Yonsiel Rosario got one of the more than five dozen packages that went out.

“We were so happy,” Santiago said. “He was more happy than I was. And it’s really helpful, since all this going on right now, they don’t have materials at home … we can use those materials that she sent us to do homeschooling.”

“I feel like they’re some of my kids, ’cause I’ve had some of these kids for four years at Discovery, and I see them everyday, and I miss them,” Shanks said. “And when you went and dropped off those bags, and you see those little faces looking out the window at you, and you just know that they’re happy to see you, and some of them are crying, and the parents were so appreciative, it just kind of melted your heart.”

The Sioux Falls School District has a link to these resources for remote learning on its website.