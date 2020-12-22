SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you hear that nearly 1,400 South Dakotans have died of COVID-19, it can seem like just another statistic until it hits home.

A Crooks, South Dakota, woman wanted to put a face to the struggle so many people have with the coronavirus. It began three months ago for Barb Meyers. The 69-year-old documented every step of her COVID-19 journey on Facebook— a “Diary of the Dying.”

Barb Meyers poses on the job when she worked at Bed Bath & Beyond

“She was passionate about a lot of things. She loved life,” Roger Meyers said.

Roger says his wife of 16 years especially loved pets: her Morkie, Pressley, and her Yorkie, Emily.

“Eventually Emily had a little stroke and we had to put her down. But she saved her ashes,” Roger said.

Not only was Barb a pet person, she was a people person. Her latest retail job was at Scheels as a cashier.

“You didn’t just check out with her. She made relationships,” Roger said.

Even though she was active, Barb suffered from asthma. COVID-19 hit her hard in the middle of October.

“She couldn’t breathe,” Roger said.

Roger rushed her to the emergency room.

“She was needing a lot of oxygen. Almost 40 liters,” Roger said.

Barb began Facebook diary of her hospitalization. On October 19, she posted:

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 10/19/2020

Roger: She was very vocal about that and I think that was one of the reasons she started to post–‘Hey, wear your mask.’

Angela Kennecke: She wanted people to know the reality of it?

Roger: Exactly, exactly. ‘This is real. This is what’s happening to me,’ and say, ‘This could happen to you, or your family members.’

For the first two weeks, Barb was hospitalized, Roger wasn’t allowed to visit her.

“She would text me, ‘I’m having a good day. I’m having a bad day,'” Roger said.

On October 22, she posted this:

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 10/22/2020

A day later she shared photos from her hospital room with her finger hooked up to an oxygen monitor. She thanked friends and family for their well wishes.



Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 10/23/2020

Then on October 25, signs of hope. While she anticipated going home, she also issued a warning:

“This has affected ALL areas of my body,” she wrote. “‘Just a flu’ does not do this to you or your body!”

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 10/25/2020

“This isn’t a joke. People go through this every single day,” Roger said.

On October 27, Barb wrote:

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 10/27/2020

The next day, Barb was moved to Select Specialty Hospital, a 24-bed unit within Sanford Hospital that’s run by a separate company. That’s when Roger was allowed to visit her again, during a two-hour time frame, once a day.

On November 2, Barb posted a photo of herself with a nurse and a walker.

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 11/02/2020

“One of her proudest days was when they were teaching her how to walk, getting her back into her walker,” Roger said.

Barb did better for a few days, but on November 5, she posted a photo of her leg, which had turned color. Yet, she was still positive she would be home by Christmas.

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 11/05/2020

“And the nurses, I can’t speak enough for them,” Roger said.

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 11/06/2020

Barb posted photos of the nurses she had grown close to during her long stay, but continued to yo-yo between hope and feeling worse.

On her fourth week in the hospital, Barb wrote this:

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 11/08/2020

On November 13, she shared with her followers what it was like during her 10 days in the ICU:

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 11/13/2020

Barb’s last post was on December 5.

Barb Meyers’ Facebook post from 12/05/2020

“She was still in my opinion trying to get out of there,” Roger said.

Only five days later, Barb was dying. Roger was by her side, with her other favorite companion.

“I got to bring Presley up there for a couple of hours to be with her,” Roger said.

Barb Meyers’ dog Presley

Barb Meyers’ dog who died, Emily

He also brought the ashes of her Yorkie, Emily.

“You know they’re going to a better place. You keep that in mind. You have to. And you’re just there to escort and I brought as a help, for Barb, the ashes of Emily up there with her. Because there’s a little saying, ‘We meet again on the rainbow bridge,'” Roger said as he began to cry.

The end of Barb’s COVID-19 journey on Facebook included a live stream of her funeral.

“You can help the family honor Barb as they raise a Smirnoff screwdriver in Barb’s memory because if she were able, her family is fairly certain she would announce, it is party time,” the officiant said at Barb Meyers’ funeral on December 14.

Barb and Roger Meyers celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary this month

December 4 marked Roger and Barb Meyers’ 16th wedding anniversary. Barb is survived by three adult children, three adult stepchildren and their spouses, as well as nine biological and three step grandchildren.