Determining what’s safe for kids to do now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being stuck at home for several weeks, your kids may be experiencing some cabin fever.

For over a month, kids haven’t been going to class, having birthday parties or visiting friends. But now as governments start opening cities, parents may be wondering what is safe for their children to do again?

“My guideline is personal responsibility and personal accountability for what you want to do with your family,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Family physician Chad Thury with Avera echoes those sentiments from Mayor TenHaken. He says families should consider what feels safest for themselves and their life situation right now.

“Everybody has a different level of risk that they’re willing to take. So you’ve got to look at what’s your risk level, who’s living at home with you, what are the underlying medical conditions of people you interact with on a regular basis,” Thury said.

Thury says if you let your children hang out with friends again or attend birthday parties, you need to reinforce the importance of good hygiene and social distancing.

“So, still wearing those face masks, using good hand hygiene. If it’s a gathering, not having it be self-serve as far as food, have one person serve the food with gloves and kind of do different things like that that you try to mitigate the ability to spread Coronavirus. Making sure people are separated by six feet when you’re having a gathering. Trying to do it outside, potentially, instead of inside. So different things like that that you can try to do to decrease the risk of contracting it and spreading it,” Thury said.

Thury says another thing to consider is where you live and how many COVID-19 cases are there, or what jobs the parents have and how that could impact the spread of the virus.