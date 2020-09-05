Des Moines area bars can’t reopen while lawsuit proceeds

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has refused to allowed some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

According to reports, Polk County Judge William Kelly emphasized the importance of public health Friday in his explanation of the ruling denying a temporary injunction to the bar owners in Polk and Dallas county.

Attorney Billy Mallory said he will appeal the denial while continuing to prepare for trial, where he will seek a permanent injunction.

