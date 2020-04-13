Department of Labor and Regulation finalizing PUA online application

The Department of Labor and Regulation is finalizing the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) online application.

The Department of Labor and Regulation said in a press release Monday that the online application has an approximate launch date of April 20. The press release also said they have identified the documentation that will be required for processing claims

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will provide up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to people who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig workers.

“Individuals should start gathering their information now in preparation for filing a claim,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “You will need to provide proof of wages when submitting the PUA application.”

If the individual worked in 2019, provide one of the following:

2019 Federal Tax Return

2019 1099 – Miscellaneous Income Only

2019 W-2

Final pay stub in 2019

If the individual does not have any of the above, provide a 2018 Federal Tax Return

If the individual did not work in 2019, provide one of the following: