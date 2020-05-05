Department of Health working to protect vulnerable population at nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Health Department confirmed three more people have died of COVID-19, all of them in Minnehaha County. This comes after the Good Samaritan Society confirmed six more residents died at the Village in Sioux Falls. A total of 13 residents have died at the facility. All together 97 residents and staff members have tested positive. Today, state health officials outlined their efforts to stop coronavirus from spreading at nursing homes.

The South Dakota Department of Health says it’s working to protect the vulnerable population at nursing homes by providing information and equipment.

“Part of our response includes ongoing guidance and communication around things like infection control, making sure nursing homes have PPE,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

These strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 aren’t foolproof.

“When we do find situations of COVID in nursing homes or other care settings we look to see that aggressive testing happens so that we can understand what’s going on with the population and then isolate those people,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The Department of Health is also conducting unannounced infection control reviews at every nursing home in South Dakota.

“So far those reviews have gone very, very well. The problem is COVID is highly transmittable and so when we see it in a setting like a nursing home it’s just very, very easily spread, but we’re doing everything we can in partnership with those providers to minimize that,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon says their work with nursing homes remains critical moving forward.

The state has already allocated federal funds specifically to nursing homes to help with supply needs.