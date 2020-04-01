Denny Sanford pledges $1 million to One SF Fund; Council allocates $250K, eyes $750K more

Tuesday night’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting brought new developments concerning the One Sioux Falls Fund set up to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council gave approval to giving as much as $1 million to the One Sioux Falls Fund, which works to help people avoid evictions. $250,000 has already been allocated from the city’s housing fund. There could be a lot more on the way, as we learned from Mayor Paul TenHaken.

“I had a discussion with Denny Sanford over the weekend, and Denny would like to match the city’s million contribution with another million dollars for the fund,” TenHaken said.

Later in the meeting, the Council unanimously decided to advance an ordinance that would move $750,000 more to the One Sioux Falls Fund. That now moves on to a second reading.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, $166,000 has already been approved to go out which will help 277 families. You can apply here.