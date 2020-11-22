Demonstrators demand stronger virus response in Iowa

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demonstrators are demanding that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds do more to stem the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge.

More than a dozen of them gathered Friday in front of the Governor’s Terrace Hill mansion to deliver 800 report cards that gave her an “F” grade in COVID-19 mitigation and protecting Iowans.

Reynolds didn’t accept the cards directly, but an Iowa State Patrol officer said he would pass them along to her.

Reports say that the demonstration was organized by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, also known as Iowa CCI.

