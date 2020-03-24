Deadwood casinos will temporarily close doors due to COVID-19

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood’s Mayor sent letters to casino operators requesting for them to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Deadwood yet, Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. says businesses should still take necessary precautions.

“We are a visitation destination and we felt it was important to step up our efforts just a little bit more,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

The mayor says casino operators and the community have been very supportive of his request.

“We are certainly saddened that we have to close but situations dictate that we do. In all honesty, we are safe. There are no community spreads at this moment, we hope not to be a community spread location,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

Mike Rodman, the Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Associations says that all of the casinos here in town will be closing their doors, roughly Wednesday at noon.

“The public safety is what we are concerned about and we want to do the right thing for our patrons and for our employees so in consultation with the mayor now’s the time for us to do that,” Rodman said.

Deadwood consists of about 1,200 people, but the town sees two-million visitors a year.

“We want everyone to enjoy Deadwood and have a Deadwood to come back to so this is why we feel it’s appropriate that we take these steps,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

Deadwood’s mayor says there will be an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss an ordinance to mandate business closures if need be.