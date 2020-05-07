Deadwood businesses begin reopening

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday in Deadwood, businesses are able to open their doors, as long as they take proper health precautions.

Visitors are willing to take a gamble on Cadillac Jack’s on opening day. General manager David Schneiter says everyone is excited.

“Of course there is still concern out there, everybody still has concerns but we are committed to making a safe for our guests and our employees also,” Schneiter said.

If players see a sticker on a machine or other gaming areas, they’re safe to use. Once they are done, players crumple up the paper and staff will know to come clean it.

“We are asking people to do the six-foot-distancing. We are asking them to slot machine distance if they are playing. We are making announcements over the casino PA system. We do have multiple hand sanitizer stations all throughout the casino,” Schneiter said.

And workers are wearing face shields at gaming areas. Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. says some businesses are not ready to open their doors quite yet.

“Some won’t, some are waiting a few days, possibly a week even to open,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

Mayor Ruth Jr. says the city is following the CDC and the Governor’s orders and will continue to follow them if they see a spike in cases.

“We know that the cases will increase and we are monitoring it on a daily basis with the officials at Monument Health. As far as if a spike happens and we get a hot spot if you will, it will be up to the Governor to close down county by county and she made that clear,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

As of now, there are no events scheduled through the month of June in Deadwood. Plans after then are still being discussed.