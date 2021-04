SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 52-percent of South Dakotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But, state officials say we’ve reached a point where the process is slowing down.

Two weeks ago today, nearly 12,800 got a shot, 6,900 of them received their first dose.

Today the state reported nearly 7,700 vaccinations. Just 2,700 of those people received their first dose.