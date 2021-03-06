Data: 91% of Minnesotans who got COVID-19 vaccines are white

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Data from the state Department of Health show nearly 91% of Minnesotans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are white. That’s compared to U.S. Census data that shows whites make up about 82% of the state’s population.

The latest vaccine data released Friday shows about 3.5% of those vaccinated are Black, 3% are Asian and 1.7% are Hispanic.

Minnesota has been trying to distribute COVID-19 vaccines equitably. Minority populations in Minnesota tend to be younger than white residents, so the current focus on vaccinating seniors could have some impact on the figures. But communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

