COVID-19 won’t stop Pam Sonnichsen from playing her music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years, Pam Sonnichsen has been playing her trumpet at Easter services, but due to COVID-19, she won’t be playing in church this year. Instead she’s found a way to still have her music heard.

Pam Sonnichsen has been playing trumpet at First Lutheran Church Easter services in Sioux Falls since the 1970’s, and was getting set to perform in her 62nd straight year at an Easter service overall.

“As far as playing on Easter morning, that’s kind of the culmination of highlights for those of us, or at least speaking for myself, as a Christian, and as a musician,” Sioux Falls Trumpet Player Pam Sonnichsen said.

But COVID-19 has put a halt to that streak.

Though Pam may not be able to play in church tomorrow, that’s not stopping her from getting the trumpet out, and playing her music.

“If I can’t play it at church, we can celebrate Easter wherever we are. And so, I’ll just play it here, from our home,” Sonnichsen said.

Rather than having to prepare for 4 services beginning at 6 in the morning, Sonnichsen says she’ll just play one show tomorrow.

“I won’t be setting an alarm this year. I’ll just be getting up, and probably playing about 10 o’clock, and hopefully not waking anybody up in the neighborhood at that time,” Sonnichsen said.

She plans to play on her front patio, even if she has to play through the elements.

“Mail is delivered rain or shine, so I might be delivering Easter music in a snowstorm tomorrow from what I understand, we’ll just have to see, but Lord willing, I plan to be outside,” Sonnichsen said.

Along with playing, Sonnichsen was also a music teacher up until her retirement in 2007. She has continued to teach though, using Zoom to hold her first virutal lesson last week.