COVID-19 vaccine eligibility: Where you can get one

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug and Walmart are all offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments, for teachers and people with certain underlying conditions, it may take a while to get one.

KELOLAND News checked this afternoon, and there were no appointments available at any of these pharmacies in the Sioux Falls area. Lewis Drug told us that can change based on availability, so you should continue to check back and you may also want to try looking at different times of the day.

For those that qualify for the current round of vaccinations, you can follow these links to register for an appointment as they become available:

To find out when you will qualify for the vaccine click here.

