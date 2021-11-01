COVID-19 vaccine deadline for Sanford Health, Good Samaritan employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of the deadline for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Sanford Health says 99 percent of its staff is in compliance.

The health care organization announced in July it would require all Sanford Health and Good Samaritan employees to be vaccinated by November 1 to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.”

In an email on Monday, a spokesperson for Sanford Health says 99 percent of the approximately 44,000 employees “have completed their vaccination series, begun their vaccination series or have been granted a religious or medical exemption.”

Sanford won’t share how many exemptions were given or denied, saying via email, “Exemption data is a personnel matter.” But the spokesperson did say anyone who received an exemption must comply with regular COVID-19 testing.

Sanford says if an employee who hasn’t begun a vaccine series by now also doesn’t have an exemption, then the employee will be suspended. If the employee doesn’t follow the rules within 60 days, this “will result in the employee being considered to have voluntarily resigned from their employment.”