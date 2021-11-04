COVID-19 vaccinations begin for 5 to 11-year-olds in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents in KELOLAND began getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday morning after the FDA and the CDC cleared the way for the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week for 5 to 11-year-olds.

“When I was in first grade, I got close contact and I hated it because I had to wear a mask in gym and outside ’cause I couldn’t take it off.”

8-year-old Drew Prenger was the first kid to get his shot today at the Sanford Clinic on Sycamore in Sioux Falls. Drew says he looks forward to not wearing a mask and doing fun things with his friends.

Dr. Elizabeth Bauer a Sanford Pediatrician also brought her 3 kids ages 10, 8 and 5 in to get their first dose of the vaccine. She feels without a vaccine it wasn’t a question of if her 3 kids would get COVID-19, but when they would get COVID-19.

“So, having a vaccine that’s very effective at protecting them from severe COVID illness and reducing the likelihood they would give COVID to somebody more vulnerable is an opportunity that we are really excited to have in front of us, said Dr. Bauer.

With a small dose and a small needle watch how quickly it happens for 10-year-old Max. It’s about 2 seconds and they are done.

“I got my COVID vaccine, my first one, and it did not like hurt at all it was quick like that,” said Max.

Sister Anna says she’s looking forward to getting back to doing normal kid things.

5-year-old Gabe had to work for his first shot, then he got to choose which arm. The kids’ dose of the vaccine is 10 micrograms, compared to the adult dose of 30 micrograms. Gabe says it didn’t even hurt.

As a doctor and parent Bauer is getting her kids vaccinated, but she fully understands if parents have questions.

“I think its ok to be hesitant. It wouldn’t be parenting if we didn’t complicate it with the little bit of over thinking sometimes, so I think we always have to weigh the benefit and the risk when we make recommendations,” said Dr. Bauer.