COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Brookings Health System

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Health System began administering Pfizer’s he COVID-19 vaccine today to local frontline health care workers.

If the FDA grants emergency authorization use to Moderna’s vaccine, Brookings Health may continue vaccinations for frontline health care workers next week and even start vaccinating local long-term care residents.

As more doses become available, additional Phase 1 subgroups will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, including other health care workers, first responders, people with underlying medical conditions, teachers and critical infrastructure workers.

You can find more information from the Brookings Health System here.