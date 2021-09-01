COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be offered at community centers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 cases in the state continue to increase. Now a group made up of community health organizations and the Sioux Falls School district are partnering to offer more opportunities for people in the community to get vaccinated.

Next week, you’ll have another option when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“A group of us, Avera, Sanford, and Lewis Drug, and the Sioux Falls School District are all coming together to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics,” health services coordinator, Sioux Falls School District, Molly Satter said.

Anyone in the community, 12 years and older, will be able to head to three different community centers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: Kenny Anderson, Oyate, and Kuehn.

“We went for a west side, central, and east side location,” Satter said. “Closer to home for them, more convenient time wise, so we just wanted to be able to offer another opportunity.”

The clinics are Tuesday through Thursday next week. And you can choose from the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“They are from 3:00 to 6:30, so if there is a particular day that works best for you and location then certainly choose that, but three different days next week,” Satter said.

Satter says it’s just another way to give people an opportunity to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Families who haven’t maybe had the opportunity or haven’t been comfortable but are now ready to have their student or themselves vaccinated,” Satter said.

Satter says the district is not requiring proof of vaccination. For a full list of dates and times, click here.