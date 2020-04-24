COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 2,040 positive cases of COVID-19 an increase of 84 from Thursday’s 1,956, and another death was reported bringing the total to 10, the state announced on Friday.

Total new recoveries increased to 1,190 from 1,064 on Thursday.

Current hospitalizations increased by three to 61 compared to Thursday (58). Total hospitalizations were at 124, which is up from Thursday (119).

Active cases, continued a downward trend for the sixth straight day, are at 840 down from Thursday, (883), Wednesday (912), Tuesday (923).

Negative tests are at 12,784 up from Thursday (12,109).

Minnehaha County is at 1,707 positive cases, up from Thursday (1,636). Lincoln County is at 116 cases. On Thursday, the county had 110. Minnehaha has 954 recoveries and Lincoln County has 67.

