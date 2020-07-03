COVID-19 update: South Dakota has 85 new cases, 6,049 recoveries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 85 new coronavirus cases today, July 3, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website.

The number of people hospitalized decreased to 58 from 64 on Thursday.

Active cases increased to 832 from Thursday (814).

There were 6,978 positive cases an increase from Thursday’s 6,893. The total number of recoveries increased to 6,049 from Thursday’s 5,982. Deaths stayed at 97.

The total of all hospitalized increased to 687 from 683 on Thursday.

The total negative tests were at 76,015. Thursday’s negative test total was 75,048.  

