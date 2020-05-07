COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll up to 31, active cases at 846 as 698 new test results announced

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two on Thursday, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

Total deaths reported is now at 31 in South Dakota. The two new deaths were listed as females over the age of 80-years-old in Minnehaha County.

Active cases of COVID-19 went to 846, up 73 from Wednesday (773).

There’s 2,905 total positive cases, up 126 from Wednesday (2,779). Recoveries went over 2,000 to 2,028, 51 more than Wednesday (1,977).

Current hospitalizations are at 70, down from Wednesday (72). Total hospitalizations are at 236, up from Wednesday (230).

Negative tests at at 17,209, up from Wednesday (16,637).

The amount of new tests reported was 698 on Thursday. 101 of the 126 new positive cases were Minnehaha County, where mass testing has been taking place this week for Smithfield employees and families.

