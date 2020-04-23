COVID-19 update: Recoveries surpass 1,000; 98 new positive cases, deaths remain at 9

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 1,956 positive cases of COVID-19 an increase of 98 from Wednesday’s 1,858, and the number of deaths stayed at nine, the state announced today.

Total new recoveries increased to 1,064 from 937 on Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations decreased by four to 58 compared to Wednesday (62) and down from Tuesday (65). Total hospitalizations were at 119, an increase of eight from Wednesday (111).

Active cases, continued a downward trend for the fifth straight day, are at 883, down from Wednesday (912), Tuesday (923).

Negative tests are at 12,109 up from Wednesday, (11,588) and Tuesday (11,060).

Minnehaha County is at 1,636 positive cases, up from Wednesday (1,555). Lincoln County is at 110 cases. On Wednesday, the county had 104. Minnehaha has 838 recoveries and Lincoln County has 62.

During a South Dakota Department of Health news briefing, Dr. Joshua Clayton said the number of COVID-19 cases in Smithfield employees increased to 801 from 783 from Wednesday. There are 206 cases related to close contact with Smithfield employees, Clayton said.