Breaking News
COVID-19 update in South Dakota on Tuesday
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota released new COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday.

There has been an additional woman who tested positive in South Dakota for COVID-19. She is in the 50-59 age group, and the case is in Minnehaha County. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 11. Most of the cases are in the 40 to 59 age range.

With 11 cases now confirmed, that number is double the COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported last week.

The South Dakota Department of Health website shows 551 negative tests and an additional 35 pending cases. The department continues to say there is no community transmission, and all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases had travel history outside of South Dakota prior to their illness.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss