11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota released new COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday.

There has been an additional woman who tested positive in South Dakota for COVID-19. She is in the 50-59 age group, and the case is in Minnehaha County. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 11. Most of the cases are in the 40 to 59 age range.

With 11 cases now confirmed, that number is double the COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported last week.

The South Dakota Department of Health website shows 551 negative tests and an additional 35 pending cases. The department continues to say there is no community transmission, and all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases had travel history outside of South Dakota prior to their illness.

