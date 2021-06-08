COVID-19 update in South Dakota: 29 new cases, death toll at 2,023, active cases at 229

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death has been reported, while active coronavirus cases are at the lowest total in more than a year, according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,023. The new death was a man in the 80+ age range in Pennington County.

Active cases continued to drop and are now at 229 from Monday (242). The last time active cases were under 240 was on April 7, 2020.

On Tuesday, 29 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,302 up from Monday (124,273).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 43, up from Monday (40). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,154.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,050, up from Monday (122,009).

There are 168 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 358,547, up from Monday (357,934).

There were 642 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of .04%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 1.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.7%.

As of Tuesday, 55.29% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 50.16% have completed the vaccination series. A total of 355,968 persons have received a vaccine.

There’s been 351,464 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 290,477 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,802 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 140,055 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 166,708 who have received two doses of Pfizer.