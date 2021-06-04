COVID-19 update in South Dakota: 19 new cases, death toll at 2022, active cases at 266

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases are down according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 266 from Thursday (281). 

On Friday, 19 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,261 up from Thursday (124,242).

While the difference in the total case count reported (124,261) and (124,242) equals 19, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (14) and antigen, or new probable, cases (6), there were 20 new cases.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported. The deaths were two women in the follow age ranges: 40 – 49 (1) and 80+ (1). The deaths were in Pennington and Todd counties.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,022.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 37 from Thursday (41). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,245

Total recovered cases are now at 121,973 from Thursday (121,941).

There are 168 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 357,497, up from Thursday (357,034).

There were 482 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 3.9%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.1% The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.6%. 

As of Friday, 55% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.80% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 348,227 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 289,553 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,524 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 139,462 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 164,954 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

