COVID-19 update in South Dakota: 12 new cases, death toll at 2,023, active cases at 221

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 221, down from Tuesday (229). Active cases of COVID-19 haven’t been this low since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

On Wednesday, 12 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,314 up from Tuesday (124,302).

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remained at 2,023.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 38, compared to Tuesday (43). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,107.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,070, up from Tuesday (122,050).

There are 168 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 358,878, up from Tuesday (358,547).

There were 343 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of .03%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 1.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.7%.

As of Wednesday, 55.45% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 50.39% have completed the vaccination series. A total 357,139 persons have received a vaccine.

There’s been 353,536 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 290,935 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,992 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 140,375 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 167,937 who have received two doses of Pfizer.