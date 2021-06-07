COVID-19 update in South Dakota: 12 new cases, death toll at 2,022, active cases at 242

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases are down according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 242 from Friday (266).

On Monday, 12 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,273 up from Friday (124,261).

While the difference in the total case count reported (124,273) and (124,261) equals 12, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (14) and antigen, or new probable, cases (0), there were 14 new cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported. The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains at 2,022.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 40 from Friday (37). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,177.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,009 from Friday (121,973).

There are 168 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 357,934, up from Friday (357,497).

There were 449 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 2.6%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.0% The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.2%.

As of Monday, 55.12% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.94% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 349,379 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 290,039 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,626 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 139,763 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 165,543 who have received two doses of Pfizer.