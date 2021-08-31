COVID-19 update from Sioux Falls public health director, health system reps planned for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in months, the city of Sioux Falls will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the city’s Coronavirus Resources page shows the Sioux Falls area has 1,060 active cases. On August 4, there were just 217 active cases in the area.

Hospitalizations went from 13 patients receiving care on August 1 to 51 people as of August 31.

The news conference is scheduled for noon and will include health officials from Sanford Health and Avera along with the city’s health director.

  • Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president medical officer, Sanford Sioux Falls
  • Dr. David Basel, vice president for clinical quality for Avera Medical Group
  • Dr. Charles Chima, public health director for the City of Sioux Falls

