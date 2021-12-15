COVID-19 update from City of Sioux Falls, Sanford Health and Avera officials

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota will be the focus of a scheduled news conference Wednesday morning.

Officials with the City of Sioux Falls, Sanford and Avera plan to talk about a variety of topics related to COVID-19 including current impact on the health systems, holiday safety, omicron variant, vaccinations and boosters.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at the Washington Pavilion.

KELOLAND News will livestream the discussion at that time. Look for a video player in this story to hear from Dr. Charles Chima, Public Health Director, City of Sioux Falls; Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer, Sanford Health; and Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality, Avera Medical Group.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 