COVID-19 update from City of Sioux Falls, Sanford Health and Avera officials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota will be the focus of a scheduled news conference Wednesday morning.

Officials with the City of Sioux Falls, Sanford and Avera plan to talk about a variety of topics related to COVID-19 including current impact on the health systems, holiday safety, omicron variant, vaccinations and boosters.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at the Washington Pavilion.

KELOLAND News will livestream the discussion at that time. Look for a video player in this story to hear from Dr. Charles Chima, Public Health Director, City of Sioux Falls; Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer, Sanford Health; and Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality, Avera Medical Group.