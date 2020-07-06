COVID-19 update: Deaths remain at 97, 42 more new cases, recoveries steady at 6,063

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had 42 new cases of the coronavirus, the South Dakota Department of Health said Monday.

Deaths remain at 97 for at least the third straight day. Active cases increased by 42 cases from Sunday from 903 to 945 on Monday.

Recoveries stayed at 6,063. Current hospitalizations remain at 59.

The state has 7,105 positive cases compared to 7,063 on Sunday.

Total hospitalizations increased by one to 692 from 691 on Sunday. Total negative tests since the pandemic started are at 77,198 an increase of 258 from Sunday (76,940).