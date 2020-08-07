COVID-19 update Aug. 7: 3 new deaths, 99 more recoveries, hospitalizations up by 3

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had three new COVID-19 deaths to increase the total to 144, the South Dakota Department of Health reported today.

The age ranges for the three new deaths are: one in the 20 to 29 year old range, another in the 70 to 79 year age range and one in the 80 plus range. Two men and one woman died. Two of the deaths were in Minnehaha County and one death was in Todd County.

There were 98 new positive SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, cases announced Friday, which brought that state’s total to 9,371, up from Thursday’s 9,273. South Dakota now has 8,244 total recoveries from the virus, 99 more than the 8,145 on Thursday.

Active coronavirus cases decreased to 983 from Thursday (987).

Current hospitalizations are at 47, up from Thursday (44). Total hospitalizations increased to 866, up from Thursday (861).

In South Dakota, 109,356 people have tested negative, up from Thursday (108,301).