COVID-19 U.K. variant found in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One year after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Dakota, health officials now say the first variant has arrived in the state.

Two women in Minnehaha County tested positive for the U.K. variant. Health officials say they were in their 40s and 50s, and both women recovered without having to be hospitalized.

If you are wondering what it means to you, the CDC says the U.K. variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants.

Studies have shown it may also have an increased rate of death, but more research is needed.

The U.K. variant first showed up in the U.S. in December, and has spread to just about every state, including all of South Dakota’s neighboring states. Minnesota has also confirmed the Brazilian variant.