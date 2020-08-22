COVID-19 tied to Sturgis rally: What other states have seen

We are tracking cases of COVID-19 linked to the recently-concluded Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, tells KELOLAND News via email that she has learned that “we have a few cases among people who attended those events. I don’t have a count or details.”

Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District which covers the western part of Nebraska, says there are seven cases linked to the rally in Sturgis.

In Minnesota, the Department of Health said Friday that 15 cases of COVID-19 in the state are linked to the rally.

In South Dakota, the state has announced possible COVID-19 exposures at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon (August 11 and 15), Asylum Tattoo (August 13-17), Broken Spoke Saloon (August 15) and The Knuckle Saloon (August 15), all in Sturgis. There was also a potential exposure at Bumpin’ Buffalo Bar and Grill in Hill City from August 9 to August 11. In these cases, a person was at these locations and had the ability to spread the virus.

