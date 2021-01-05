COVID-19 testing has changed since beginning of pandemic

People who are concerned about being tested for COVID-19 should know that testing has changed since the early days of the pandemic.

A Sioux Falls doctor says being tested for COVID-19 is a lot easier than it was a few months ago. Dr. David Basel says the medical community has refined its testing, so it’s a lot less invasive.

“It was not the most comfortable of experiences because we had to go kind into the posterior, back part of the nose to get tested, now it’s just in the front part of the nose so it’s like putting a q-tip a little into your nose and so its a lot more comfortable experience,” Dr. Basel said.

Dr. Basel also says more testing is available than those early days so the wait times are much shorter than they were during the summer.

