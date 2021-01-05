COVID-19 testing down in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be getting easier to get a COVID-19 test in South Dakota, but that doesn’t mean people are getting tested.

According to the state website, almost four times more people were getting tested at the beginning of November compared to today.

Here’s a look at the average number of tests from the beginning of October through the beginning of January.

The average number of total tests is blue and the average number of positive tests is yellow.

As you can see, both started decreasing in November.

“If I saw the number of tests declining but the positivity rate was staying up high, I would be worried that we are not testing enough people, but actually we are seeing the percent of positives drop at the same time as we are seeing the over all number of tests drop, so that tells us we are probably indeed seeing a lower amount of virus circulating in our community than we were a couple months ago,” Dr. David Basel said.

This chart shows the positivity rate over the past three months. It’s shaded in green. The recommended rate is in red.

As you can see, South Dakota’s average positivity rate peaked in November at 27 percent. Right now it is averaging around 17-percent. That’s 12 percentage points higher than recommended.

Doctor Basel says he’s not overly concerned that overall testing numbers have gone down but it is still important that if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has Covid that you get tested.