COVID-19 spreading across Minnesota at unprecedented pace

MINNESPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — COVID-19 is sweeping across Minnesota at an unprecedented pace, breaking records for new cases and daily deaths and raising concerns over the ability of hospitals to keep up.
The state reported 4,647 new cases Saturday. For the seven-day period ending Saturday, Minnesota reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, or more than 10% of the state’s cases since March.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 34 deaths on Saturday, bringing the week’s total to 168, the second highest one-week count since the start of the pandemic.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
