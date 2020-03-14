COVID-19 shopping trends in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we learn about the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Dakota, some people might be buying a few extra things at grocery stores.

People have been posting on social media about shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitzer at stores in Sioux Falls.

Sunshine Foods downtown did have toilet paper and hand soap while I was there, but was running low on hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Customers shopping today said they were confused about the shopping response to COVID-19, including one customer who wasn’t even sure why he was stocking up.

“I stocked up on toilet paper, but like I said, I don’t know why. It just seems the thing that people are grabbing,” shopper Chuck McDauel said.

He says he’s grabbing some extra toilet paper just in case he does need some, and it’s not there.